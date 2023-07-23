Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 23, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Mimicking of Known Successes
$2.99 The Mimicking of Known Successes by Malka Older
Get This Deal
A Fashionable Indulgence
$1.99 A Fashionable Indulgence by K. J. Charles
Get This Deal
How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days
$1.99 How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days by K.M. Jackson
Get This Deal
A Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem
$2.99 A Lady's Guide to Mischief and Mayhem by Manda Collins
Get This Deal
The Swan Thieves
$2.99 The Swan Thieves by Elizabeth Kostova
Get This Deal
Emily Dickinson's Gardening Life
$4.99 Emily Dickinson's Gardening Life by Marta McDowell
Get This Deal
I Am Malala
$4.99 I Am Malala by Malala Yousafzai
Get This Deal
On Fragile Waves
$2.99 On Fragile Waves by E. Lily Yu
Get This Deal
The House of Silk
$2.99 The House of Silk by Anthony Horowitz
Get This Deal
Never Never
$6.99 Never Never by Colleen Hoover & Tarryn Fisher
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Today Will Be Different
$2.99 Today Will Be Different by Maria Semple
Get This Deal
Kushiel's Dart
$2.99 Kushiel's Dart by Jacqueline Carey
Get This Deal
Love, Comment, Subscribe
$2.49 Love, Comment, Subscribe by Cathy Yardley
Get This Deal
If You Could Be Mine
$2.99 If You Could Be Mine by Sara Farizan
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Outsider
$2.99 The Outsider by Stephen King
Get This Deal
No One Is Talking About This
$1.99 No One Is Talking About This by Patricia Lockwood
Get This Deal
A Marvellous Light
$2.99 A Marvellous Light by Freya Marske
Get This Deal
Gallant
$2.99 Gallant by V.E. Schwab
Get This Deal