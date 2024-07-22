Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 22, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deals

Riot Baby

$2.99

Riot Baby by Tochi Onyebuchi
The Flame Throwers

$1.99

The Flame Throwers by Rachel Kushner
The Unwedding

$6.99

The Unwedding by Ally Condie
House of Hunger

$1.99

House of Hunger by Alexis Henderson
A Council of Dolls

$1.99

A Council of Dolls by Mona Susan Power
The Shadow Sister

$1.99

The Shadow Sister by Lily Meade
The Complete Fiction of Nella Larsen

$2.99

The Complete Fiction of Nella Larsen by Nella Larsen
No Beast So Fierce

$2.99

No Beast So Fierce by Dane Huckelbridge
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She's Sorry

$1.99

My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She's Sorry by Fredrik Backman
It Ends with Knight

$2.50

It Ends with Knight by Yasmin Angoe
American Royalty

$1.99

American Royalty by Tracey Livesay
Lucky

$1.99

Lucky by Marissa Stapley
Previous Daily Deals

We Lie Here

$1.99

We Lie Here by Rachel Howzell Hall
Whiskey Tender

$1.99

Whiskey Tender by Deborah Taffa
Sex Cult Nun

$2.99

Sex Cult Nun by Faith Jones
A Love Song for Ricki Wilde

$3.99

A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams
