Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 22, 2024 Deals Jul 22, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Riot Baby by Tochi OnyebuchiGet This Deal$1.99The Flame Throwers by Rachel KushnerGet This Deal $6.99The Unwedding by Ally CondieGet This Deal$1.99House of Hunger by Alexis HendersonGet This Deal $1.99A Council of Dolls by Mona Susan PowerGet This Deal$1.99The Shadow Sister by Lily MeadeGet This Deal $2.99The Complete Fiction of Nella Larsen by Nella LarsenGet This Deal$2.99No Beast So Fierce by Dane HuckelbridgeGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She's Sorry by Fredrik BackmanGet This Deal$2.50It Ends with Knight by Yasmin AngoeGet This Deal $1.99American Royalty by Tracey LivesayGet This Deal$1.99Lucky by Marissa StapleyGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99We Lie Here by Rachel Howzell HallGet This Deal$1.99Whiskey Tender by Deborah TaffaGet This Deal $2.99Sex Cult Nun by Faith JonesGet This Deal$3.99A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia WilliamsGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week 12 Fantasy Books Inspired by Mythologies From Around the World 15 Books About Appalachia to Read Instead of HILLBILLY ELEGY 9 Great Novels Set in Bookstores 10 of the Best Mystery Books Set in the Pacific Northwest A Real Contender for Best Book of the 21st Century