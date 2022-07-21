Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 21, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

The Road to Little Dribbling
$2.99 The Road to Little Dribbling by Bill Bryson
Prime Meridian
$1.99 Prime Meridian by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
We Were the Lucky Ones
$2.99 We Were the Lucky Ones by Georgia Hunter
Miss Moriarty, I Presume?
$1.99 Miss Moriarty, I Presume? by Sherry Thomas
The Shining Girls
$2.99 The Shining Girls by Lauren Beukes
The Royal We
$2.99 The Royal We by Heather Cocks & Jessica Morgan
My Seditious Heart
$2.99 My Seditious Heart by Arundhati Roy
The Butterfly Girl
$1.99 The Butterfly Girl by Rene Denfeld
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

I, Mona Lisa
$.99 I, Mona Lisa by Natasha Solomons 
Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics
$3.99 Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics by Dolly Parton
Previous Daily Deals

Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead for $1.99

The Stand-In by Lily Chu for $1.99

The Searching Dead by Ramsey Campbell for $0.99

Saving Ruby King by Catherine Adel West for $2.99

Early Morning Riser by Katherine Heiny for $1.99

The Invitation by Lucy Foley for $2.99

Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell by Susanna Clarke for $3.99

Who is Maud Dixon? by Alexandra Andrews for $2.99

All Her Little Secrets by Wanda M. Morris for $1.99

Well-Behaved Indian Women by Saumya Dave for $1.99

Good and Mad by Rebecca Traister for $1.99

Bitter Orange by Claire Fuller for $1.99

The Jane Austen Project by Kathleen A. Flynn for $1.99

Stony the Road by Henry Louis Gates, Jr for $1.99

Prime Meridian by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $1.99

Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neal Hurston for $1.99

The Moment of Tenderness by Madeleine L'Engle for $3.99

The Chai Factor by Farah Heron for $1.99

Nice Girls by Catherine Dang for $1.99

Moxie by Jennifer Mathieu for $2.99

The Mary Shelley Club by Goldy Moldavsky for $2.99

The Ex Talk by Rachel Lynn Solomon for $2.99

Sisters of the Winter Wood by Rena Rossner for $4.99

Apple: Skin to the Core by Eric Gansworth for $2.99

