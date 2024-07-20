Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 20, 2024 Deals Jul 20, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Whiskey Tender by Deborah TaffaGet This Deal$1.99We Lie Here by Rachel Howzell HallGet This Deal $2.99Almost Surely Dead by Amina AkhtarGet This Deal$2.99Code Red by Vince FlynnGet This Deal $2.99Mythology by Edith HamiltonGet This Deal$2.99Sex Cult Nun by Faith JonesGet This Deal $2.99Agent Josephine: American Beauty, French Hero, British Spy by Damien LewisGet This Deal$1.99You by Caroline KepnesGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99A Tempest of Tea by Hafsah FaizalGet This Deal$1.99Venomous Lumpsucker by Ned BeaumanGet This Deal $2.99Ring Shout by P. Djèlí ClarkGet This Deal$3.99A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia WilliamsGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Butter: A Novel of Food and Murder by Asako Yuzuki, Polly Barton (trans.)Get This Deal$1.99Woman Eating by Claire KohdaGet This Deal $1.99Florida by Lauren GroffGet This Deal$1.99Ship Wrecked by Olivia DadeGet This Deal You Might Also Like How Much Time Do Americans Spend Reading Per Day? The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The Most Popular Book Club Books of the Summer, According to the Indie Next List 15 Books About Appalachia to Read Instead of HILLBILLY ELEGY 9 Great Novels Set in Bookstores 12 Fantasy Books Inspired by Mythologies From Around the World