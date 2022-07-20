Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 20, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

The Bird King
$1.99 The Bird King by G. Willow Wilson
Bitter
$1.99 Bitter by Akwaeke Emezi
First Comes Like
$1.99 First Comes Like by Alisha Rai
Saving Ruby King
$2.99 Saving Ruby King by Catheine Adel West
I, Mona Lisa
$.99 I, Mona Lisa by Natasha Solomons 
Early Morning Riser
$1.99 Early Morning Riser by Katherine Heiny 
Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics
$3.99 Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics by Dolly Parton
The Searching Dead
$.99 The Searching Dead by Ramsey Campbell
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Stand-In
$1.99 The Stand-In by Lily Chu
Great Circle
$1.99 Great Circle by Maggie Shipstead
Previous Daily Deals

The Invitation by Lucy Foley for $2.99

Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell by Susanna Clarke for $3.99

Who is Maud Dixon? by Alexandra Andrews for $2.99

All Her Little Secrets by Wanda M. Morris for $1.99

Well-Behaved Indian Women by Saumya Dave for $1.99

Good and Mad by Rebecca Traister for $1.99

Bitter Orange by Claire Fuller for $1.99

The Jane Austen Project by Kathleen A. Flynn for $1.99

Stony the Road by Henry Louis Gates, Jr for $1.99

Prime Meridian by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $1.99

Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neal Hurston for $1.99

The Moment of Tenderness by Madeleine L'Engle for $3.99

The Chai Factor by Farah Heron for $1.99

Nice Girls by Catherine Dang for $1.99

Moxie by Jennifer Mathieu for $2.99

The Mary Shelley Club by Goldy Moldavsky for $2.99

The Ex Talk by Rachel Lynn Solomon for $2.99

Sisters of the Winter Wood by Rena Rossner for $4.99

Apple: Skin to the Core by Eric Gansworth for $2.99

56 Days by Catherine Ryan Howard for $0.99

The Essex Serpent by Sarah Perry for $2.99

The Art of Theft by Sherry Thomas for $1.99

The Flight Girls by Noelle Salazar for $1.99

She's Too Pretty to Burn by Wendy Heard for $2.99

Incense and Sensibility by Sonali Dev for $1.99

The Light Brigade by Kameron Hurley for $1.99

The Bookshop of Forgotten Dreams by Emily Blaine for $0.99

The Library of the Unwritten by A. J. Hackwith for $1.99

Bunny by Mona Awad for $1.99

Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuvel for $3.99

Motherest by Kristen Iskandrian for $2.99

The Seep by Chana Porter for $1.99

