Book Deals Book Riot's Deals of the Day for July 2, 2024 Deals Jul 2, 2024 Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99The Immortalists by Chloe BenjaminGet This Deal$2.99One Italian Summer by Rebecca SerleGet This Deal $2.99How to Say Babylon by Safiya SinclairGet This Deal$4.99Final Girls by Riley SagerGet This Deal $1.99The Little Paris Bookshop by Nina GeorgeGet This Deal$2.99Stamped from the Beginning by Ibram X. KendiGet This Deal $1.99Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-GarciaGet This Deal$4.99The Cooking Gene by Michael W. TwittyGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $4.99The Bone Season by Samantha ShannonGet This Deal$4.99The Celebrants by Steven RowleyGet This Deal $2.99The House in the Pines by Ana ReyesGet This Deal$2.99Greek Lessons by Han Kang, translated by Deborah Smith and e. yaewonGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99The Door-to-Door Bookstore by Carsten HennGet This Deal$1.99Final Cut by Marjorie McCownGet This Deal $1.99Forged by Blood by Ehigbor OkosunGet This Deal$2.99Earthlings by Sayaka Murata, translated by Ginny Tapley TakemoriGet This Deal