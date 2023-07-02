Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 2, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Through My Window
$2.99 Through My Window by Ariana Godoy
Get This Deal
I Love You, I Hate You
$0.99 I Love You, I Hate You by Elizabeth Davis
Get This Deal
Jana Goes Wild
$3.99 Jana Goes Wild by Farah Heron
Get This Deal
Stay Awake
$2.99 Stay Awake by Megan Goldin
Get This Deal
Pop Goes the Weasel
$2.99 Pop Goes the Weasel by James Patterson
Get This Deal
Truth Be Told
$0.99 Truth Be Told by Kia Abdullah
Get This Deal
The Keeper's Six
$2.99 The Keeper's Six by Kate Elliott
Get This Deal
The Reunion
$1.99 The Reunion by Guillaume Musso
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Perfect Find
$2.99 The Perfect Find by Tia Williams
Get This Deal
Something Wild & Wonderful
$2.99 Something Wild & Wonderful by Anita Kelly
Get This Deal
What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez
$2.99 What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez by Claire Jiménez
Get This Deal
Water for Elephants
$3.99 Water for Elephants by Sara Gruen
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Shadow and Bone
$1.99 Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo
Get This Deal
The Accidental Pinup
$1.99 The Accidental Pinup by Danielle Jackson
Get This Deal
Seven Days in June
$2.99 Seven Days in June by Tia Williams
Get This Deal
Dawn
$1.99 Dawn by Octavia E. Butler
Get This Deal