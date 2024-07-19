Riot Headline The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 19, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Seven Days In June

$1.99

Seven Days In June by Tia Williams
Pastoralia

$1.99

Pastoralia by George Saunders
I'll Scream Later

$2.99

I'll Scream Later by Marlee Martin
Butter: A Novel of Food and Murder

$1.99

Butter: A Novel of Food and Murder by Asako Yuzuki, Polly Barton (trans.)
Unbound

$1.99

Unbound by Tarana Burke
No Words

$1.99

No Words by Meg Cabot
This American Ex-Wife

$1.99

This American Ex-Wife by Lyz Lenz
The Club Dumas

$1.99

The Club Dumas by Arturo Perez-Reverte, Sonia Soto (trans.)
Woman Eating

$1.99

Woman Eating by Claire Kohda
Lady in the Lake

$1.99

Lady in the Lake by Laura Lippman
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

A Tempest of Tea

$1.99

A Tempest of Tea by Hafsah Faizal
Venomous Lumpsucker

$1.99

Venomous Lumpsucker by Ned Beauman
Ring Shout

$2.99

Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark
A Love Song for Ricki Wilde

$3.99

A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams
Previous Daily Deals

Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee

$1.99

Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee by Dee Brown
And the Mountains Echoed

$1.99

And the Mountains Echoed by Khaled Hosseini
Florida

$1.99

Florida by Lauren Groff
Ship Wrecked

$1.99

Ship Wrecked by Olivia Dade
