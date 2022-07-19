Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 19, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Previous Daily Deals

The Jane Austen Project by Kathleen A. Flynn for $1.99

Stony the Road by Henry Louis Gates, Jr for $1.99

Prime Meridian by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $1.99

Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neal Hurston for $1.99

The Moment of Tenderness by Madeleine L'Engle for $3.99

The Chai Factor by Farah Heron for $1.99

Nice Girls by Catherine Dang for $1.99

Moxie by Jennifer Mathieu for $2.99

The Mary Shelley Club by Goldy Moldavsky for $2.99

The Ex Talk by Rachel Lynn Solomon for $2.99

Sisters of the Winter Wood by Rena Rossner for $4.99

Apple: Skin to the Core by Eric Gansworth for $2.99

56 Days by Catherine Ryan Howard for $0.99

The Essex Serpent by Sarah Perry for $2.99

The Art of Theft by Sherry Thomas for $1.99

The Flight Girls by Noelle Salazar for $1.99

She's Too Pretty to Burn by Wendy Heard for $2.99

Incense and Sensibility by Sonali Dev for $1.99

The Light Brigade by Kameron Hurley for $1.99

The Bookshop of Forgotten Dreams by Emily Blaine for $0.99

The Library of the Unwritten by A. J. Hackwith for $1.99

Bunny by Mona Awad for $1.99

Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuvel for $3.99

Motherest by Kristen Iskandrian for $2.99

The Seep by Chana Porter for $1.99