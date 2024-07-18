Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 18, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Venomous Lumpsucker

$1.99

Venomous Lumpsucker by Ned Beauman
And the Mountains Echoed

$1.99

And the Mountains Echoed by Khaled Hosseini
A Love Song for Ricki Wilde

$3.99

A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams
Nosy Neighbors

$5.99

Nosy Neighbors by Freya Sampson
The Return of Ellie Black

$5.99

The Return of Ellie Black by Emiko Jean
Ring Shout

$2.99

Ring Shout by P. Djèlí Clark
Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee

$1.99

Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee by Dee Brown
The Trial of Lizzie Borden

$4.99

The Trial of Lizzie Borden by Cara Robertson
Ship Wrecked

$1.99

Ship Wrecked by Olivia Dade
We, the Drowned

$3.99

We, the Drowned by Carsten Jensen
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

A Tempest of Tea

$1.99

A Tempest of Tea by Hafsah Faizal
Drive Your Plow Over The Bones of the Dead

$1.99

Drive Your Plow Over The Bones of the Dead by Olga Tokarczuk, trans. by Antonia Lloyd-Jones
A Novel Disguise

$1.99

A Novel Disguise by Samantha Larsen
Deep As The Sea, Red As The Sky

$4.99

Deep As The Sea, Red As The Sky by Rita Chang-Eppig
Previous Daily Deals

The Villa

$2.99

The Villa by Rachel Hawkins
Bad Cree

$4.99

Bad Cree by Jessica Johns
Florida

$1.99

Florida by Lauren Groff
Yellowface

$1.99

Yellowface by R. F. Kuang
