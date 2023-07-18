Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 18, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Raven Tower
$2.99 The Raven Tower by Ann Leckie
H Is for Hawk
$1.99 H Is for Hawk by Helen Macdonald
The New Girl
$1.99 The New Girl by Jesse Q. Sutanto
More Happy Than Not
$2.99 More Happy Than Not by Adam Silvera
Every Day
$1.99 Every Day by David Levithan
The New Plant Parent
$2.99 The New Plant Parent by Darryl Cheng
When You Were Everything
$1.99 When You Were Everything by Ashley Woodfolk
The Outsider
$2.99 The Outsider by Stephen King
Weyward
$5.99 Weyward by Emilia Hart
Murder in Old Bombay
$2.99 Murder in Old Bombay by Nev March
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

A Marvelous Light
$2.99 A Marvelous Light by Freya Marske
The Secret Place
$1.99 The Secret Place by Tana French
Memorial
$1.99 Memorial by Bryan Washington
The Emma Project
$1.99 The Emma Project by Sonali Dev
Previous Daily Deals

The Complete Poppy War Trilogy
$4.99 The Complete Poppy War Trilogy by R. F. Kuang
All's Well
$1.99 All's Well by Mona Awad
The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi
$3.99 The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by Shannon Chakraborty
The Change
$2.99 The Change by Kirsten Miller
