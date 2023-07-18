Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 18, 2023 Deals Jul 18, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 The Raven Tower by Ann Leckie Get This Deal $1.99 H Is for Hawk by Helen Macdonald Get This Deal $1.99 The New Girl by Jesse Q. Sutanto Get This Deal $2.99 More Happy Than Not by Adam Silvera Get This Deal $1.99 Every Day by David Levithan Get This Deal $2.99 The New Plant Parent by Darryl Cheng Get This Deal $1.99 When You Were Everything by Ashley Woodfolk Get This Deal $2.99 The Outsider by Stephen King Get This Deal $5.99 Weyward by Emilia Hart Get This Deal $2.99 Murder in Old Bombay by Nev March Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 A Marvelous Light by Freya Marske Get This Deal $1.99 The Secret Place by Tana French Get This Deal $1.99 Memorial by Bryan Washington Get This Deal $1.99 The Emma Project by Sonali Dev Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $4.99 The Complete Poppy War Trilogy by R. F. Kuang Get This Deal $1.99 All's Well by Mona Awad Get This Deal $3.99 The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by Shannon Chakraborty Get This Deal $2.99 The Change by Kirsten Miller Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 Horror Books for People Who Don't Like Horror Here are the Bestselling Books of 2023 (So Far) 10 of the Best (and Worst) Fantasy Tropes The Best Books of 2023 (So Far) Quiz: What Book Should I Read Next? Affordable Book Depository Alternatives