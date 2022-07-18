Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 18, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
SHATTERED by James Patterson

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Shattered by James Patterson.

Today's Featured Deals

Pachinko
$3.99 Pachinko by Min Jin Lee
Get This Deal
The Priory of the Orange tree
$3.99 The Priory of the Orange tree by Samantha Shannon
Get This Deal
The Storied Life of A. J. Firky
$2.99 The Storied Life of A. J. Firky by Gabrielle Zevin
Get This Deal
Stolen Focus
$2.99 Stolen Focus by Johann Hari 
Get This Deal
Payback's a Witch
$1.99 Payback's a Witch by Lana Harper
Get This Deal
The Maid
$2.99 The Maid by Nita Prose
Get This Deal
Piranesi
$2.99 Piranesi by Susanna Clarke
Get This Deal
Ace of Spades
$2.99 Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé 
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

King of Battle and Blood
$2.24 King of Battle and Blood by Scarlett St. Clair
Get This Deal
Bitter Orange
$1.99 Bitter Orange by Claire Fuller
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Jane Austen Project by Kathleen A. Flynn for $1.99

Stony the Road by Henry Louis Gates, Jr for $1.99

Prime Meridian by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $1.99

Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neal Hurston for $1.99

The Moment of Tenderness by Madeleine L'Engle for $3.99

The Chai Factor by Farah Heron for $1.99

Nice Girls by Catherine Dang for $1.99

Moxie by Jennifer Mathieu for $2.99

The Mary Shelley Club by Goldy Moldavsky for $2.99

The Ex Talk by Rachel Lynn Solomon for $2.99

Beasts of Prey by Ayana Gray for $2.99

Sisters of the Winter Wood by Rena Rossner for $4.99

Apple: Skin to the Core by Eric Gansworth for $2.99

56 Days by Catherine Ryan Howard for $0.99

The Essex Serpent by Sarah Perry for $2.99

The Art of Theft by Sherry Thomas for $1.99

The Flight Girls by Noelle Salazar for $1.99

She's Too Pretty to Burn by Wendy Heard for $2.99

Pandora's Jar: Women in the Greek Myths by Natalie Haynes for $3.99

The Lesbiana's Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyesfor $3.99

I Contain Multitudes by Ed Yong for $1.99

Incense and Sensibility by Sonali Dev for $1.99

Don't Cry for Me by Daniel Black for $3.99

We Had To Remove This Post by Hanna Bervoets for $3.99

We Are All The Same in the Dark by Julia Heaberlin  for $2.99

The Light Brigade by Kameron Hurley for $1.99

The Bookshop of Forgotten Dreams by Emily Blaine for $0.99

Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy