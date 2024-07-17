Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 17, 2024 Deals Jul 17, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99The Partner Plot by Kristina ForestGet This Deal$2.99Interior Chinatown by Charles YuGet This Deal $2.99Natural Beauty by Ling Ling HuangGet This Deal$1.99Venco by Cherie DimalineGet This Deal $4.99Deep As The Sea, Red As The Sky by Rita Chang-EppigGet This Deal$2.99Off The Map by Trish DollerGet This Deal $3.99Sorrowland by Rivers SolomonGet This Deal$2.24The Poisons We Drink by Bethany BaptisteGet This Deal $2.99Beware The Woman by Megan AbbottGet This Deal$1.99Commonwealth by Ann PatchettGet This Deal $2.99Trick Mirror by Jia TolentinoGet This Deal$2.99Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van PeltGet This Deal $1.99The Enchanted Hacienda by J. C. CervantesGet This Deal$2.99Hidden Pictures by Jason RekulakGet This Deal $2.99The Villa by Rachel HawkinsGet This Deal$2.99Ghost Station by S.A. BarnesGet This Deal $3.99Open Throat by Henry HokeGet This Deal$3.99Doppelganger by Naomi KleinGet This Deal $1.99Drive Your Plow Over The Bones of the Dead by Olga Tokarczuk, trans. by Antonia Lloyd-JonesGet This Deal$1.99A Tempest of Tea by Hafsah FaizalGet This Deal $1.99The Book of Delights by Ross GayGet This Deal$1.99A Novel Disguise by Samantha LarsenGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99The Weaver and the Witch Queen by Genevieve GornichecGet This Deal$4.99Bad Cree by Jessica JohnsGet This Deal $1.99Florida by Lauren GroffGet This Deal$2.99The Lighthouse Witches by C.J. CookeGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99One Puzzling Afternoon by Emily CritchleyGet This Deal$1.99Yellowface by R. F. KuangGet This Deal $2.99The Round House by Louise ErdrichGet This Deal$1.99Knockout by Sarah MacLeanGet This Deal You Might Also Like 15 Books About Appalachia to Read Instead of HILLBILLY ELEGY 12 Fantasy Books Inspired by Mythologies From Around the World 10 of the Best Mystery Books Set in the Pacific Northwest The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out July 16, 2024 Who Needs Sleep? 11 Books That'll Keep You Up Reading All Night Long