Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 17, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

The City We Became
$2.99 The City We Became by N. K. Jemisin
The Lost Apothecary
$2.99 The Lost Apothecary by Sarah Penner
The Verifiers
$1.99 The Verifiers by Jane Pek
King of Battle and Blood
$2.24 King of Battle and Blood by Scarlett St. Clair
Bitter Orange
$1.99 Bitter Orange by Claire Fuller
Two Can Keep a Secret
$2.99 Two Can Keep a Secret by Karen M. McManus
Seventh Heaven
$3.99 Seventh Heaven by Alice Hoffman
The Surgeon
$2.99 The Surgeon by Tess Gerritsen
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Jane Austen Project
$1.99 The Jane Austen Project by Kathleen A. Flynn
Stony the Road
$1.99 Stony the Road by Henry Louis Gates, Jr
Previous Daily Deals

Prime Meridian by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $1.99

Their Eyes Were Watching God by Zora Neal Hurston for $1.99

The Moment of Tenderness by Madeleine L'Engle for $3.99

The Chai Factor by Farah Heron for $1.99

Nice Girls by Catherine Dang for $1.99

Moxie by Jennifer Mathieu for $2.99

The Mary Shelley Club by Goldy Moldavsky for $2.99

The Ex Talk by Rachel Lynn Solomon for $2.99

Beasts of Prey by Ayana Gray for $2.99

Sisters of the Winter Wood by Rena Rossner for $4.99

Apple: Skin to the Core by Eric Gansworth for $2.99

56 Days by Catherine Ryan Howard for $0.99

The Essex Serpent by Sarah Perry for $2.99

The Art of Theft by Sherry Thomas for $1.99

The Flight Girls by Noelle Salazar for $1.99

She's Too Pretty to Burn by Wendy Heard for $2.99

Pandora's Jar: Women in the Greek Myths by Natalie Haynes for $3.99

The Lesbiana's Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyesfor $3.99

I Contain Multitudes by Ed Yong for $1.99

Incense and Sensibility by Sonali Dev for $1.99

Don't Cry for Me by Daniel Black for $3.99

We Had To Remove This Post by Hanna Bervoets for $3.99

We Are All The Same in the Dark by Julia Heaberlin  for $2.99

The Light Brigade by Kameron Hurley for $1.99

The Bookshop of Forgotten Dreams by Emily Blaine for $0.99

