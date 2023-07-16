Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 16, 2023 Deals Jul 16, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Angels & Demons by Dan Brown Get This Deal $2.99 Kushiel's Chosen by Jacqueline Carey Get This Deal $2.99 Kushiel's Avatar by Jacqueline Carey Get This Deal $2.99 Heaven by Mieko Kawakami Get This Deal $2.99 Black Food by Bryant Terry Get This Deal $1.99 The Lies I Tell by Julie Clark Get This Deal $2.99 Build Your House Around My Body by Violet Kupersmith Get This Deal $4.99 Rest Is Resistance by Tricia Hersey Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 Jasmine by Bharati Mukherjee Get This Deal $1.99 The Iron King by Julie Kagawa Get This Deal $1.99 Silent in the Grave by Deanna Raybourn Get This Deal $2.99 Lupe Wong Won't Dance by Donna Barba Higuera Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $4.99 The Complete Poppy War Trilogy by R. F. Kuang Get This Deal $1.99 All's Well by Mona Awad Get This Deal $1.99 Man Made Monsters by Andrea L. Rogers Get This Deal $2.99 Kafka on the Shore by Haruki Murakami Get This Deal You Might Also Like Reader's Digest Releases Best 100 Books of All Time List Neck-cessary Reading: 20 of the Best Vampire Books of All Time The Best Books of 2023 (So Far) 12 Book Club Picks Of July 2023 Keep Cool While You Read These 8 Hot Horror Novels 15 of the Most Underrated Books on Goodreads