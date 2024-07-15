Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 15, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Come and Get It

$4.99

Come and Get It by Kiley Reid
Crook Manifesto

$4.99

Crook Manifesto by Colson Whitehead
Future Feeling

$1.99

Future Feeling by Joss Lake
Godshot

$1.99

Godshot by Chelsea Baker
Take My Hand

$4.99

Take My Hand by Dolen Perkins-Valdez
The City of Dreaming Books

$3.99

The City of Dreaming Books by Walter Moers
Mrs. Quinn's Rise to Fame

$4.99

Mrs. Quinn's Rise to Fame by Olivia Ford
The Vaster Wilds

$4.99

The Vaster Wilds by Lauren Groff
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Librarianist

$2.99

The Librarianist by Patrick deWitt
When No One Is Watching

$1.99

When No One Is Watching by When No One Is Watching
The Obsession

$1.99

The Obsession by Jesse Q. Sutanto
Hester

$1.99

Hester by Laurie Lico Albanese
Previous Daily Deals

The Round House

$2.99

The Round House by Louise Erdrich
Yellowface

$1.99

Yellowface by R. F. Kuang
Once Upon a Broken Heart

$2.99

Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber
Knockout

$1.99

Knockout by Sarah MacLean
