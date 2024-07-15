Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 15, 2024 Deals Jul 15, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $4.99Come and Get It by Kiley ReidGet This Deal$4.99Crook Manifesto by Colson WhiteheadGet This Deal $1.99Future Feeling by Joss LakeGet This Deal$1.99Godshot by Chelsea BakerGet This Deal $4.99Take My Hand by Dolen Perkins-ValdezGet This Deal$3.99The City of Dreaming Books by Walter MoersGet This Deal $4.99Mrs. Quinn's Rise to Fame by Olivia FordGet This Deal$4.99The Vaster Wilds by Lauren GroffGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99The Librarianist by Patrick deWittGet This Deal$1.99When No One Is Watching by When No One Is WatchingGet This Deal $1.99The Obsession by Jesse Q. SutantoGet This Deal$1.99Hester by Laurie Lico AlbaneseGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99The Round House by Louise ErdrichGet This Deal$1.99Yellowface by R. F. KuangGet This Deal $2.99Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie GarberGet This Deal$1.99Knockout by Sarah MacLeanGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week Who Needs Sleep? 11 Books That'll Keep You Up Reading All Night Long The 100 Best Books of the 21st Century, According to the New York Times Small-Town Horror Books Full of the Best Small-Town Scares July's Best Book Club Books Books About Disability Are Popular Banning Targets: Book Censorship News, July 12, 2024