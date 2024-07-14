Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 14, 2024 Deals Jul 14, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $3.99Beyond the Door of No Return by David Diop, trans. by Sam TaylorGet This Deal$1.99Well-Behaved Indian Women by Saumya DaveGet This Deal $1.99Wandering Souls by Cecile PinGet This Deal$2.99The Happy Life of Isadora Bentley by Courtney WalshGet This Deal $3.99Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America by Leila PhilipGet This Deal$2.99Rogue Princess by B. R. MyersGet This Deal $2.99The Blue Bistro by Elin HilderbrandGet This Deal$2.99Shards of Earth by Adrian TchaikovskyGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99The Night Shift by Alex FinlayGet This Deal$2.99Young Jane Young by Gabrielle ZevinGet This Deal $1.99The Obsession by Jesse Q. SutantoGet This Deal$1.99Hester by Laurie Lico AlbaneseGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Yellowface by R. F. KuangGet This Deal$1.99The Friend Zone by Abby JimenezGet This Deal $2.99Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie GarberGet This Deal$2.99The Fairy Bargains of Prospect Hill by Rowenna MillerGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The 100 Best Books of the 21st Century, According to the New York Times Who Needs Sleep? 11 Books That'll Keep You Up Reading All Night Long July's Best Book Club Books Books About Disability Are Popular Banning Targets: Book Censorship News, July 12, 2024 New Science Fiction and Fantasy This Week, July 12, 2024