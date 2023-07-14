Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 14, 2023 Deals Jul 14, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 The Ancient Guide to Modern Life by Natalie Haynes Get This Deal $1.99 Bruja Born by Zoraida Cordóva Get This Deal $1.99 Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro Get This Deal $3.99 The Milky Way: An Autobiography of our Galaxy by Moya McTier Get This Deal $3.99 Georgie, All Along by Kate Clayborn Get This Deal $5.99 Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond the Clock by Jenny Odell Get This Deal $2.99 The Art of Gathering by Priya Parker Get This Deal $5.99 A Disappearance in Fiji by Nilima Rao Get This Deal $1.99 The Duchess Deal: Girl Meets Duke by Tessa Dare Get This Deal $2.99 Let's Talk About Love by Claire Kann Get This Deal $1.99 House of Salt and Sorrows by Erin A. Craig Get This Deal $5.99 The Great Reclamation by Rachel Heng Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $4.99 The Complete Poppy War Trilogy by R. F. Kuang Get This Deal $3.99 The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by Shannon Chakraborty Get This Deal $4.99 In His Majesty's Service by Naomi Novik Get This Deal $1.99 All's Well by Mona Awad Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Change by Kirsten Miller Get This Deal $2.99 The Road Trip by Beth O'Leary Get This Deal $2.99 Kafka On The Shore by Haruki Murakami Get This Deal $4.99 The Neapolitan Novels Boxed Set by Elena Ferrante Get This Deal You Might Also Like Reader's Digest Releases Best 100 Books of All Time List The Best Books of 2023 (So Far) Hoopla, Overdrive/Libby Now Banned for Those Under 18 in Mississippi Clued In: 10 of the Best Mysteries and Thrillers of 2023 So Far 9 Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books With Disabled Main Characters How to Get Library Books on Kindle: Your Guide