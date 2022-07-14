Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 14, 2022

Kindle Paperwhite Kids

Today's Featured Deals

Incense and Sensibility
$1.99 Incense and Sensibility by Sonali Dev
I Contain Multitudes
$1.99 I Contain Multitudes by Ed Yong
The Essex Serpent
$2.99 The Essex Serpent by Sarah Perry
56 Days
$0.99 56 Days by Catherine Ryan Howard
The Art of Theft
$1.99 The Art of Theft by Sherry Thomas
The Flight Girls
$1.99 The Flight Girls by Noelle Salazar
The Grimrose Girls
$1.99 The Grimrose Girls by Laura Pohl
She's Too Pretty to Burn
$2.99 She's Too Pretty to Burn by Wendy Heard
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Pandora's Jar: Women in the Greek Myths
$3.99 Pandora's Jar: Women in the Greek Myths by Natalie Haynes
The Lesbiana's Guide to Catholic School
$3.99 The Lesbiana's Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes
Previous Daily Deals

Don't Cry for Me by Daniel Black for $3.99

We Had To Remove This Post by Hanna Bervoets for $3.99

We Are All The Same in the Dark by Julia Heaberlin  for $2.99

The Light Brigade by Kameron Hurley for $1.99

The Bookshop of Forgotten Dreams by Emily Blaine for $0.99

How the Light Gets In by Louise Penny for $2.99

The Half-Life of Ruby Fielding by Lydia Kang for $1.99

Miss Benson's Beetle by Rachel Joyce for $2.99

The Emma Project by Sonali Dev for $3.99

The Library of the Unwritten by A. J. Hackwith for $1.99

Bunny by Mona Awad for $1.99

Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden for $1.99

The Death of Vivek Oji by Akwaeke Emezi  for $4.99

Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuvel for $2.99

Utopia Avenue by David Mitchell for $2.99

Motherest by Kristen Iskandrian for $2.99

The Office of Historical Corrections by Danielle Evans for $1.99

My Contrary Mary by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows for $1.99

Dread Nation by Justina Ireland for $1.99

The Startup Wife by Tahmima Anam for $1.99

Sisters of the Snake by Sirena & Sasha Nanua for $1.99

My Killer Vacation by Tessa Bailey for $4.99

Goldilocks by Laura Lam for $4.99

The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers by Maxwell King for $1.99

Fingersmith by Sarah Waters for $1.99

