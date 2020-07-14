Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 14, 2020

Today's Featured Deals

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Previous Daily Deals

The Paris Wife by Paula McLain for $2.99

Wild Seed by Octavia E. Butler for $2.99

Heavy by Kiese Laymon for $2.99

Monstress Vol. One by Marjorie Liu, Sana Takeda for $4.99

Far From the Tree by Robin Benway for $1.99

Allegedly by Tiffany D. Jackson for $4.99

The Beautiful by Renée Ahdieh for $2.99

The Tenth Girl by Sara Faring for $2.99

Lot: Stories by Bryan Washington for $1.99

Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender for $1.99

Chocolat by Joanne Harris for $1.99

The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99

Love Her or Lose Her by Tessa Bailey for $3.99

H Is for Hawk by Helen Macdonald for $1.99

The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris for $3.99

Field of Blood by Denise Mina for $4.99

Court of Fives by Kate Elliott for $0.99

Vita Nostra by Sergey and Marina Dyachenko for $2.99

There Will Come a Darkness by Katy Rose Pool for $2.99

And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie for $1.99

Not So Pure and Simple by Lamar Giles for $1.99

Sawkill Girls by Claire Legrand for $1.99

Code Girls (Young Readers Edition) by Liza Mundy for $3.99

The Undoing of Thistle Tate by Katelyn Detweiler for $1.99

Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw for $4.99

Invisible Man, Got the Whole World Watching by Michael Denzel Smith for $1.99

Binti by Nnedi Okorafor for $0.99

X: A Novel by Ilyasah Shabazz and Kekla Magoon for $0.99

Night Theater by Vikram Paralkar for $1.99

My Soul to Keep by Tananarive Due for $3.99

Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison for $2.99

The A.I. Who Loved Me by Alyssa Cole for $2.99

The Lesson by Cadwell Turner for $0.99

Tell the Truth & Shame the Devil by Lezley McSpaddena for $0.99

Black God's Drums by P. Djèlí Clark for $3.99

The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall for $4.99

Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson for $2.99

This Book is Anti-Racist by Tiffany Jewell and Aurelia Durand for $2.99

And Sometimes I Wonder About You by Walter Mosely for $4.99