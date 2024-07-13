Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 13, 2024 Deals Jul 13, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $4.99The Sun and the Star by Rick Riordan, Mark OshiroGet This Deal$2.99Young Jane Young by Gabrielle ZevinGet This Deal $1.99The Obsession by Jesse Q. SutantoGet This Deal$2.99The Fairy Bargains of Prospect Hill by Rowenna MillerGet This Deal $1.99Hester by Laurie Lico AlbaneseGet This Deal$2.99The Night Shift by Alex FinlayGet This Deal $1.99The Friend Zone by Abby JimenezGet This Deal$2.99Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie GarberGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Yellowface by R. F. KuangGet This Deal$2.99I Contain Multitudes by Ed YongGet This Deal $1.99Sisters of the Lost Nation by Nick MedinaGet This Deal$1.99One of the Good Guys by Araminta HallGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99To Be Taught if Fortunate by Becky ChambersGet This Deal$1.99When No One Is Watching by When No One Is WatchingGet This Deal $1.99Knockout by Sarah MacLeanGet This Deal$2.99The Librarianist by Patrick deWittGet This Deal You Might Also Like The 100 Best Books of the 21st Century, According to the New York Times Who Needs Sleep? 11 Books That'll Keep You Up Reading All Night Long The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The Best Books of 2024 (So Far) Why Would a Private University Be Leased Public Library Space? Retaliation. Books About Disability Are Popular Banning Targets: Book Censorship News, July 12, 2024