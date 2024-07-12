Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 12, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Starling House

$2.99

The Starling House by Alix E. Harrow
Get This Deal
I Contain Multitudes

$2.99

I Contain Multitudes by Ed Yong
Get This Deal
Clytemnestra

$1.99

Clytemnestra by Costanza Casati
Get This Deal
Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell

$3.99

Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell by Susanna Clarke
Get This Deal
My Darkest Prayer

$2.99

My Darkest Prayer by S.A. Cosby
Get This Deal
The Widows of Malabar Hill

$5.99

The Widows of Malabar Hill by Sujata Massey
Get This Deal
The Leavers

$1.99

The Leavers by Lisa Ko
Get This Deal
Down the River unto the Sea

$2.99

Down the River unto the Sea by Walter Mosley
Get This Deal
The Near Witch

$6.99

The Near Witch by V. E. Schwab
Get This Deal
Piranesi

$2.99

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke
Get This Deal
Before the Coffee Gets Cold

$2.99

Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi
Get This Deal
Sisters of the Lost Nation

$1.99

Sisters of the Lost Nation by Nick Medina
Get This Deal
One of the Good Guys

$1.99

One of the Good Guys by Araminta Hall
Get This Deal
The Round House

$2.99

The Round House by Louise Erdrich
Get This Deal
When No One Is Watching

$1.99

When No One Is Watching by When No One Is Watching
Get This Deal
Knockout

$1.99

Knockout by Sarah MacLean
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Yellowface

$1.99

Yellowface by R. F. Kuang
Get This Deal
To Be Taught if Fortunate

$1.99

To Be Taught if Fortunate by Becky Chambers
Get This Deal
Artemis

$2.99

Artemis by Andy Weir
Get This Deal
The Librarianist

$2.99

The Librarianist by Patrick deWitt
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Great Divide

$2.99

The Great Divide by Cristina Henriquez
Get This Deal
Rainbow Black

$1.99

Rainbow Black by Maggie Thrash
Get This Deal
Homegoing

$2.99

Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi
Get This Deal
The Song of Achilles

$2.99

The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller
Get This Deal