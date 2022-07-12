Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 12, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
If It Makes You Happy by Claire Kann with Fierce Reads

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by If It Makes You Happy by Claire Kann with Fierce Reads.

Today's Featured Deals

How the Light Gets In
$2.99 How the Light Gets In by Louise Penny
Get This Deal
The Half-Life of Ruby Fielding
$1.99 The Half-Life of Ruby Fielding by Lydia Kang
Get This Deal
The Book of Unknown Americans
$1.99 The Book of Unknown Americans by Cristina Henríquez
Get This Deal
The Bookshop of Forgotten Dreams
$0.99 The Bookshop of Forgotten Dreams by Emily Blaine
Get This Deal
Lincoln in the Bardo
$1.99 Lincoln in the Bardo by George Saunders
Get This Deal
Miss Benson's Beetle
$2.99 Miss Benson's Beetle by Rachel Joce
Get This Deal
The Emma Project
$3.99 The Emma Project by Sonali Dev
Get This Deal
Pandora's Jar: Women in the Greek Myths
$3.99 Pandora's Jar: Women in the Greek Myths by Natalie Haynes
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Library of the Unwritten
$1.99 The Library of the Unwritten by A. J. Hackwith
Get This Deal
Bunny
$1.99 Bunny by Mona Awad
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden for $1.99

The Death of Vivek Oji by Akwaeke Emezi  for $4.99

Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuvel for $2.99

Utopia Avenue by David Mitchell for $2.99

Motherest by Kristen Iskandrian for $2.99

Hamnet by Maggie O'Farrell for $2.99

The Office of Historical Corrections by Danielle Evans for $1.99

My Contrary Mary by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows for $1.99

American Duchess by Karen Harper for $1.99

Dread Nation by Justina Ireland for $1.99

The Startup Wife by Tahmima Anam for $1.99

Sisters of the Snake by Sirena & Sasha Nanua for $1.99

My Killer Vacation by Tessa Bailey for $4.99

Goldilocks by Laura Lam for $4.99

The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers by Maxwell King for $1.99

Fingersmith by Sarah Waters for $1.99

Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy