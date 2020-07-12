Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 12, 2020
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
The Assistants by Camille Perri for $1.99
Allegedly by Tiffany D. Jackson for $4.99
Felix Ever After by Kacen Callender for $3.99
The Black Flamingo by Dean Atta for $3.99
Leah on the Offbeat by Becky Albertalli for $2.99
Native Son by Richard Wright for $3.99
Bad Feminist by Roxane Gay for $3.99
The Beautiful by Renée Ahdieh for $2.99
This Will Be My Undoing by Morgan Jerkins for $3.99
Catherine House by Elisabeth Thomas for $4.99
The Tenth Girl by Sara Faring for $2.99
Deathless Divide (Dread Nation) by Justina Ireland for $2.99
Lot: Stories by Bryan Washington for $1.99
Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender for $1.99
Chocolat by Joanne Harris for $1.99
The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99
How to Get Filthy Rich in Rising Asia by Mohsin Hamid for $1.99
Love Her or Lose Her by Tessa Bailey for $3.99
Hamilton: The Revolution by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy Carter for $3.99
Dear Haiti, Love Alaine by Make and Maritza Moulite for $1.99
Alex & Eliza by Melissa de la Cruz for $2.99
H Is for Hawk by Helen Macdonald for $1.99
The Bride Test by Helen Hoang for $1.99
The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris for $3.99
Field of Blood by Denise Mina for $4.99
Court of Fives by Kate Elliott for $0.99
Dog Songs by Mary Oliver for $1.99
Ayesha At Last by Uzma Jalaluddin for $2.99
Vita Nostra by Sergey and Marina Dyachenko for $2.99
There Will Come a Darkness by Katy Rose Pool for $2.99
Well Met by Jen DeLuca for $1.99
Keeper of the Bride by Tess Gerritsen for $2.99
Parable of the Talents by Octavia E. Butler for $2.99
And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie for $1.99
The Bromance Book Club by Lyssa Kay Adams for $1.99
Not So Pure and Simple by Lamar Giles for $1.99
Sawkill Girls by Claire Legrand for $1.99
Tell Me How It Ends by Valeria Luiselli for $1.99
The Hummingbird's Daughter by Luis Alberto Urrea for $3.99
In The Distance by Hernan Diaz for $1.99
The Wild Woman's Guide to Traveling the World by Kristin Rockaway for $2.99
Code Girls (Young Readers Edition) by Liza Mundy for $2.99
The Weight of the Stars by K. Ancrum for $2.99
Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan for $2.99
The Undoing of Thistle Tate by Katelyn Detweiler for $1.99
Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw for $4.99
Invisible Man, Got the Whole World Watching by Michael Denzel Smith for $1.99
Binti by Nnedi Okorafor for $0.99
X: A Novel by Ilyasah Shabazz and Kekla Magoon for $0.99
Karamo by Karamo Brown for $1.99
Night Theater by Vikram Paralkar for $1.99
My Soul to Keep by Tananarive Due for $3.99
Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison for $2.99
The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls by Anissa Gray for $1.99
Burial Rites by Hannah Kent for $4.99
Who Thought This Was a Good Idea? by Alyssa Mastromonaco for $2.99
The Only Girl in the World by Maude Julien for $2.99
The A.I. Who Loved Me by Alyssa Cole for $2.99
All Out by Saundra Mitchell for $1.99
The Lesson by Cadwell Turner for $0.99
Gilead by Marilynne Robinson for $3.99
Tell the Truth & Shame the Devil by Lezley McSpaddena for $0.99
Black God's Drums by P. Djèlí Clark for $3.99
The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall for $4.99
Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson for $2.99
This Book is Anti-Racist by Tiffany Jewell and Aurelia Durand for $2.99
This Is Kind of an Epic Love Story by Kacen Callender for $1.99
And Sometimes I Wonder About You by Walter Mosely for $4.99