Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 11, 2024 Deals Jul 11, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $6.99The Emperor and the Endless Palace by Justinian HuangGet This Deal$2.99Artemis by Andy WeirGet This Deal $1.99The Perfect Nanny by Leila Slimani, Sam Taylor (trans.)Get This Deal$6.99One Perfect Couple by Ruth WareGet This Deal $2.99The Song of Achilles by Madeline MillerGet This Deal$2.99Homegoing by Yaa GyasiGet This Deal $2.99We're Going to Need More Wine by Gabrielle UnionGet This Deal$1.99To Be Taught if Fortunate by Becky ChambersGet This Deal $2.99The Librarianist by Patrick deWittGet This Deal$2.99The Care and Feeding of Waspish Widows by Olivia WaiteGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Yellowface by R. F. KuangGet This Deal$1.99Rainbow Black by Maggie ThrashGet This Deal $2.99The Great Divide by Cristina HenriquezGet This Deal$2.99Why We Read: On Bookworms, Libraries, and Just One More Page Before Lights Out by Shannon ReedGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Chlorine by Jade SongGet This Deal$2.99Family Lore by Elizabeth AcevedoGet This Deal $1.99Love at First Set by Jennifer DuganGet This Deal$2.99A Natural History of Dragons by Marie BrennanGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Books of 2024 (So Far) Small-Town Horror Books Full of the Best Small-Town Scares The Best New Book Releases Out July 9, 2024 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Who Needs Sleep? 11 Books That'll Keep You Up Reading All Night Long Swoony Historical Romance like BRIDGERTON