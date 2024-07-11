Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 11, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Emperor and the Endless Palace

$6.99

The Emperor and the Endless Palace by Justinian Huang
Artemis

$2.99

Artemis by Andy Weir
The Perfect Nanny

$1.99

The Perfect Nanny by Leila Slimani, Sam Taylor (trans.)
One Perfect Couple

$6.99

One Perfect Couple by Ruth Ware
The Song of Achilles

$2.99

The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller
Homegoing

$2.99

Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi
We're Going to Need More Wine

$2.99

We're Going to Need More Wine by Gabrielle Union
To Be Taught if Fortunate

$1.99

To Be Taught if Fortunate by Becky Chambers
The Librarianist

$2.99

The Librarianist by Patrick deWitt
The Care and Feeding of Waspish Widows

$2.99

The Care and Feeding of Waspish Widows by Olivia Waite
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Yellowface

$1.99

Yellowface by R. F. Kuang
Rainbow Black

$1.99

Rainbow Black by Maggie Thrash
The Great Divide

$2.99

The Great Divide by Cristina Henriquez
Why We Read: On Bookworms, Libraries, and Just One More Page Before Lights Out

$2.99

Why We Read: On Bookworms, Libraries, and Just One More Page Before Lights Out by Shannon Reed
Previous Daily Deals

Chlorine

$1.99

Chlorine by Jade Song
Family Lore

$2.99

Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo
Love at First Set

$1.99

Love at First Set by Jennifer Dugan
A Natural History of Dragons

$2.99

A Natural History of Dragons by Marie Brennan
