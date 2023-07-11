Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 11, 2023

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches
$1.99 The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna
From Below
$2.49 From Below by Darcy Coates
A Merry Little Meet Cute
$1.99 A Merry Little Meet Cute by Julie Murphy & Sierra Simone
Strange Weather
$2.99 Strange Weather by Joe Hill
Nobody's Magic
$3.99 Nobody's Magic by Destiny O. Birdsong
The Widows of Malabar Hill
$3.99 The Widows of Malabar Hill by Sujata Massey
Modern Lovers
$1.99 Modern Lovers by Emma Straub
Dreyer's English
$2.99 Dreyer's English by Benjamin Dreyer
The Icepick Surgeon
$2.99 The Icepick Surgeon by Sam Kean
The Dreamblood Duology
$4.99 The Dreamblood Duology by N. K. Jemisin
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Man Made Monsters
$1.99 Man Made Monsters by Andrea L. Roberts
When Angels Left The Old Country
$1.99 When Angels Left The Old Country by Sacha Lamb
Quietly Hostile
$5.99 Quietly Hostile by Samantha Irby
Hokuloa Road
$2.99 Hokuloa Road by Elizabeth Hand
Previous Daily Deals

My Killer Vacation
$1.99 My Killer Vacation by Tessa Bailey
Silver Under Nightfall
$1.99 Silver Under Nightfall by Rin Chupeco
The Library of the Dead
$2.99 The Library of the Dead by T. L. Huchu
The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy
$4.99 The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy by Megan Bannen
