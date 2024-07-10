Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 10, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Yellowface

$1.99

Yellowface by R. F. Kuang
Rainbow Black

$1.99

Rainbow Black by Maggie Thrash
Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop

$5.99

Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum, translated by Shanna Tan
Splinters

$6.99

Splinters by Leslie Jamison
Chlorine

$1.99

Chlorine by Jade Song
Love at First Set

$1.99

Love at First Set by Jennifer Dugan
Family Lore

$2.99

Family Lore by Elizabeth Acevedo
The Great Divide

$2.99

The Great Divide by Cristina Henriquez
The Society for Soulless Girls

$1.99

The Society for Soulless Girls by Laura Steven
Role Playing

$2.49

Role Playing by Cathy Yardley
Sorry for the Inconvenience

$4.99

Sorry for the Inconvenience by Farah Naz Rishi
Why We Read: On Bookworms, Libraries, and Just One More Page Before Lights Out

$2.99

Why We Read: On Bookworms, Libraries, and Just One More Page Before Lights Out by Shannon Reed
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

A Natural History of Dragons

$2.99

A Natural History of Dragons by Marie Brennan
The Last Thing He Told Me

$2.99

The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave
All the Stars and Teeth

$1.99

All the Stars and Teeth by Adalyn Grace
The Business of Lovers

$1.99

The Business of Lovers by Eric Jerome Dickey
Previous Daily Deals

My Roommate Is A Vampire

$1.99

My Roommate Is A Vampire by Jenna Levine
Hild

$1.99

Hild by Nicole Griffin
The Other Slavery: The Uncovered Story of Indian Enslavement in America

$2.99

The Other Slavery: The Uncovered Story of Indian Enslavement in America by Andrés Reséndez
Business or Pleasure

$1.99

Business or Pleasure by Rachel Lynn Solomon
