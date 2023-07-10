Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 10, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Living Dead
$2.99 The Living Dead by George A. Romero and Daniel Kraus
Get This Deal
A Living Remedy
$5.99 A Living Remedy by Nicole Chung
Get This Deal
Hokuloa Road
$2.99 Hokuloa Road by Elizabeth Hand
Get This Deal
Quietly Hostile
$5.99 Quietly Hostile by Samantha Irby
Get This Deal
The Twelve Tribes of Hattie
$1.99 The Twelve Tribes of Hattie by Ayana Mathis 
Get This Deal
When Angels Left The Old Country
$1.99 When Angels Left The Old Country by Sacha Lamb
Get This Deal
Angelika Frankenstein Makes Her Match
$1.99 Angelika Frankenstein Makes Her Match by Sally Thorne
Get This Deal
Euphoria
$1.99 Euphoria by Lily King
Get This Deal
Man Made Monsters
$1.99 Man Made Monsters by Andrea L. Roberts
Get This Deal
Obsidian
$1.99 Obsidian by Sarah J. Daley
Get This Deal
The Great Believers
$1.99 The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai 
Get This Deal
The Frangipani Tree Mystery
$.99 The Frangipani Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Who Is Vera Kelly?
$1.99 Who Is Vera Kelly? by Rosalie Knecht 
Get This Deal
Silver Under Nightfall
$1.99 Silver Under Nightfall by Rin Chupeco
Get This Deal
No One is Coming to Save Us
$1.99 No One is Coming to Save Us by Stephanie Powell Watts
Get This Deal
Dava Shastri's Last Day
$4.99 Dava Shastri's Last Day by Dava Shastri's Last Day
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Bandit Queens
$5.99 The Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff
Get This Deal
Iron Widow
$4.99 Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao
Get This Deal
The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream
$2.99 The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream by Dean Jobb
Get This Deal
The Library of the Dead
$2.99 The Library of the Dead by T. L. Huchu
Get This Deal