Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 10, 2023 Deals Jul 10, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 The Living Dead by George A. Romero and Daniel Kraus Get This Deal $5.99 A Living Remedy by Nicole Chung Get This Deal $2.99 Hokuloa Road by Elizabeth Hand Get This Deal $5.99 Quietly Hostile by Samantha Irby Get This Deal $1.99 The Twelve Tribes of Hattie by Ayana Mathis Get This Deal $1.99 When Angels Left The Old Country by Sacha Lamb Get This Deal $1.99 Angelika Frankenstein Makes Her Match by Sally Thorne Get This Deal $1.99 Euphoria by Lily King Get This Deal $1.99 Man Made Monsters by Andrea L. Roberts Get This Deal $1.99 Obsidian by Sarah J. Daley Get This Deal $1.99 The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai Get This Deal $.99 The Frangipani Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 Who Is Vera Kelly? by Rosalie Knecht Get This Deal $1.99 Silver Under Nightfall by Rin Chupeco Get This Deal $1.99 No One is Coming to Save Us by Stephanie Powell Watts Get This Deal $4.99 Dava Shastri's Last Day by Dava Shastri's Last Day Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $5.99 The Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff Get This Deal $4.99 Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao Get This Deal $2.99 The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream by Dean Jobb Get This Deal $2.99 The Library of the Dead by T. L. Huchu Get This Deal You Might Also Like Hoopla, Overdrive/Libby Now Banned for Those Under 18 in Mississippi 25 Books Being Made into Movies and Series in 2023 and 2024 2023 Hugo Award Finalists Announced The 20 Most Famous Books of All Time The Nobel Prize In Literature Winners You Need to Read Affordable Book Depository Alternatives