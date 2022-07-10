Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 10, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

The Sentence
$4.99 The Sentence by Louise Erdrich
Iron Widow
$4.99 Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao
The Space Between Worlds
$1.99 The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson
The Diamond Eye
$4.99 The Diamond Eye by Kate Quinn
The Testaments
$3.99 The Testaments by Margaret Atwood
Believe Me
$2.99 Believe Me by Tahereh Mafi
Brian's Winter
$1.99 Brian's Winter by Gary Paulsen
Scattered All Over the Earth
$1.99 Scattered All Over the Earth by Yoko Tawada
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Hamnet
$2.99 Hamnet by Maggie O'Farrell
No Exit
$2.99 No Exit by Taylor Adams
Previous Daily Deals

The Temple of My Familiar by Alice Walker for $2.99

Afterlife by Julia Alvarez for $1.99

Vera Kelly Is Not a Mystery by Rosalie Knecht for $1.99

Red Clocks by Leni Zumas for $2.99

A Secret History of Witches by Louisa Morgan for $2.99

The Mountains Sing by Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai for $2.99

My Grandmother's Hands by Resmaa Menakem for $4.99

My Contrary Mary by Cynthia Hand, Brodi Ashton, and Jodi Meadows for $1.99

American Duchess by Karen Harper for $1.99

Horrorstör by Grady Hendrix for $2.99

Dread Nation by Justina Ireland for $1.99

The Startup Wife by Tahmima Anam for $1.99

We Sold Our Souls by Grady Hendrix for $2.99

Empire of Gold by S. A. Chakraborty for $2.99

The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen for $1.99

Sisters of the Snake by Sirena & Sasha Nanua for $1.99

The Lost Continent by Bill Bryson for $2.99

My Killer Vacation by Tessa Bailey for $4.99

Libertie by Kaitlyn Greenidge for $2.99

Goldilocks by Laura Lam for $4.99

Hollow Fires by Samira Ahmed for $2.99

The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers by Maxwell King for $1.99

Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams for $1.99

Fingersmith by Sarah Waters for $1.99

The Office of Historical Corrections by Danielle Evans for $1.99

