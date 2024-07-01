Riot Headline 10 Exciting Books to Read this Summer
Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 1, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Bone Season

$4.99

The Bone Season by Samantha Shannon
Earthlings

$2.99

Earthlings by Sayaka Murata, translated by Ginny Tapley Takemori
The Sun Sets in Singapore

$2.99

The Sun Sets in Singapore by Kehinde Fadipe
The Door-to-Door Bookstore

$2.99

The Door-to-Door Bookstore by Carsten Henn
The Celebrants

$4.99

The Celebrants by Steven Rowley
Greek Lessons

$2.99

Greek Lessons by Han Kang, translated by Deborah Smith and e. yaewon
Final Cut

$1.99

Final Cut by Marjorie McCown
The House in the Pines

$2.99

The House in the Pines by Ana Reyes
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Sparrow

$2.99

The Sparrow by Mary Doria Russell
The Taking of Jake Livingston

$2.99

The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass
Nightbirds

$2.99

Nightbirds by Kate J. Armstrong
The Bad Ones

$2.99

The Bad Ones by Melissa Albert
Previous Daily Deals

Quiet in Her Bones

$4.99

Quiet in Her Bones by Nalini Singh
A Prayer for Travelers

$4.99

A Prayer for Travelers by Ruchika Tomar
There's Someone Inside Your House

$2.99

There's Someone Inside Your House by Stephanie Perkins
The Coldest Touch

$2.99

The Coldest Touch by Isabel Sterling
