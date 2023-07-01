Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 1, 2023 Deals Jul 1, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 The Perfect Find by Tia Williams Get This Deal $2.99 Something Wild & Wonderful by Anita Kelly Get This Deal $2.99 What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez by Claire Jiménez Get This Deal $3.99 Water for Elephants by Sara Gruen Get This Deal $2.99 Deadly Cross by James Patterson Get This Deal $2.99 The Goodbye Coast by Joe Ide Get This Deal $3.99 Your Table Is Ready by Michael Cecchi-Azzolina Get This Deal $2.99 Atomic Anna by Rachel Barenbaum Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Accidental Pinup by Danielle Jackson Get This Deal $2.99 Tell Me I'm Worthless by Alison Rumfitt Get This Deal $1.99 Fates and Furies by Lauren Groff Get This Deal $2.99 How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days by K.M. Jackson Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo Get This Deal $2.99 Seven Days in June by Tia Williams Get This Deal $1.99 Dawn by Octavia E. Butler Get This Deal $2.99 A Dowry of Blood by S. T. Gibson Get This Deal You Might Also Like Fast-Paced Reads That Made Me Neglect Life Affordable Book Depository Alternatives Welcome to the Stone Age: An Introduction to the Stonepunk Genre Australian Noir and The Best Australian Crime Fiction 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now The Trailer for ARISTOTLE AND DANTE DISCOVER THE SECRETS OF THE UNIVERSE Is Here