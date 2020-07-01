Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for July 1, 2020
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
Sawkill Girls by Claire Legrand for $1.99
Tell Me How It Ends by Valeria Luiselli for $1.99
The Hummingbird's Daughter by Luis Alberto Urrea for $3.99
In The Distance by Hernan Diaz for $1.99
The Wild Woman's Guide to Traveling the World by Kristin Rockaway for $2.99
Code Girls (Young Readers Edition) by Liza Mundy for $2.99
The Weight of the Stars by K. Ancrum for $2.99
Manhattan Beach by Jennifer Egan for $2.99
The Undoing of Thistle Tate by Katelyn Detweiler for $1.99
Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw for $4.99
Invisible Man, Got the Whole World Watching by Michael Denzel Smith for $1.99
Binti by Nnedi Okorafor for $0.99
X: A Novel by Ilyasah Shabazz and Kekla Magoon for $0.99
Karamo by Karamo Brown for $1.99
Night Theater by Vikram Paralkar for $1.99
My Soul to Keep by Tananarive Due for $3.99
Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison for $2.99
The Care and Feeding of Ravenously Hungry Girls by Anissa Gray for $1.99
Burial Rites by Hannah Kent for $4.99
Who Thought This Was a Good Idea? by Alyssa Mastromonaco for $2.99
The Only Girl in the World by Maude Julien for $2.99
The A.I. Who Loved Me by Alyssa Cole for $2.99
All Out by Saundra Mitchell for $1.99
The Lesson by Cadwell Turner for $0.99
Gilead by Marilynne Robinson for $3.99
Tell the Truth & Shame the Devil by Lezley McSpaddena for $0.99
Black God's Drums by P. Djèlí Clark for $3.99
The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall for $4.99
Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson for $2.99
This Book is Anti-Racist by Tiffany Jewell and Aurelia Durand for $2.99
This Is Kind of an Epic Love Story by Kacen Callender for $1.99
And Sometimes I Wonder About You by Walter Mosely for $4.99
The Beautiful Struggle by Ta-Nahesi Coates for $4.99
Once Ghosted, Twice Shy by Alyssa Cole for $2.99
Roots by Alex Haley for $4.99
Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender for $1.99
One Good Earl Deserves a Lover by Sarah MacLean for $3.99
The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99
The Sellout by Paul Beatty for $3.99
The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch for $3.99
The Invisible Library by Genevieve Cogman for $2.99