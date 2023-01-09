Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 9, 2023 Deals Jan 9, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deal $2.99 The Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean Get This Deal $2.99 The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri Get This Deal $1.99 In The Quick by Kate Hope Day Get This Deal $1.99 The Mothers by Brit Bennett Get This Deal $1.99 Very Sincerely Yours by Kerry Winfrey Get This Deal $2.99 One Dark Window by Rachel Gillig Get This Deal $2.99 Melt With You by Jennifer Dugan Get This Deal $2.99 Chapter and Curse by Elizabeth Penney Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 A Brush with Love by Mazey Eddings Get This Deal $0.99 Doing Time by Jodi Taylor Get This Deal $2.99 The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade Get This Deal $2.99 Norwegian Wood by Haruki Murakami Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Darkest Star by Jennifer L. Armentrout Get This Deal $1.99 Watching You by Lisa Jewell Get This Deal $2.99 Anatomy: A Love Story by Dana Schwartz Get This Deal $1.99 Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James Get This Deal You Might Also Like 15 Of the Most Anticipated Cozy Mysteries Out in the First Half of 2023 Quiz: Are You a YA Cover Expert? New SFF Out in January to Cozy Up With A Perfectly Inoffensive School Library 13 Cozy Fantasy Books to Cuddle Up With This Winter 10 Bedtime Stories for Adults to Help You Get Some Shut Eye