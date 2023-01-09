Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 9, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deal

The Book Eaters
$2.99 The Book Eaters by Sunyi Dean 
Get This Deal
The Jasmine Throne
$2.99 The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri 
Get This Deal
In The Quick
$1.99 In The Quick by Kate Hope Day
Get This Deal
The Mothers
$1.99 The Mothers by Brit Bennett
Get This Deal
Very Sincerely Yours
$1.99 Very Sincerely Yours by Kerry Winfrey
Get This Deal
One Dark Window
$2.99 One Dark Window by Rachel Gillig
Get This Deal
Melt With You
$2.99 Melt With You by Jennifer Dugan 
Get This Deal
Chapter and Curse
$2.99 Chapter and Curse by Elizabeth Penney
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

A Brush with Love
$2.99 A Brush with Love by Mazey Eddings
Get This Deal
Doing Time
$0.99 Doing Time by Jodi Taylor
Get This Deal
The Five Wounds
$2.99 The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade
Get This Deal
Norwegian Wood
$2.99 Norwegian Wood by Haruki Murakami
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Darkest Star
$2.99 The Darkest Star by Jennifer L. Armentrout
Get This Deal
Watching You
$1.99 Watching You by Lisa Jewell
Get This Deal
Anatomy: A Love Story
$2.99 Anatomy: A Love Story by Dana Schwartz
Get This Deal
Black Leopard, Red Wolf
$1.99 Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James
Get This Deal