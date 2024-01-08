Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 8, 2024 Deals Jan 8, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Vampire Weekend by Mike Chen Get This Deal $1.99 The Witch Elm by Tana French Get This Deal $1.99 Strange Weather in Tokyo by Hiromi Kawakami, trans. by Allison Markin Powell Get This Deal $1.99 The Mostly True Story of Tanner and Louise by Colleen Oakley Get This Deal $1.99 Either/Or by Elif Batuman Get This Deal $1.99 I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Erika L. Sánchez Get This Deal $1.99 The Book Proposal by KJ Micciche Get This Deal $1.99 Bluff by Michael Kardos Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 In Five Years by Rebecca Serle Get This Deal $1.99 If You Leave Me by Crystal Hana Kim Get This Deal $2.99 Razorblade Tears by S. A. Cosby Get This Deal $1.99 Dead End Girls by Wendy Heard Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $0.99 The Seventh Bride by T. Kingfisher Get This Deal $2.49 Role Playing by Cathy Yardley Get This Deal $2.99 Check, Please! by Ngozi Ukazu Get This Deal $2.99 Godkiller by Hannah Kaner Get This Deal You Might Also Like 7 Cozy Fantasy Books to Start 2024 Off On a Gentle Note The Most Anticipated Books of 2024, According to Goodreads Book Riot's 2024 Read Harder Challenge How to Start Reading Nonfiction Data Overwhelmingly Supports Libraries and Library Workers: Book Censorship News, January 5, 2024 8 Thought-Provoking Fantasy Books You Won't Be Able to Put Down