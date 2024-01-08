Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 8, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deals

Vampire Weekend
$2.99 Vampire Weekend by Mike Chen
The Witch Elm
$1.99 The Witch Elm by Tana French
Strange Weather in Tokyo
$1.99 Strange Weather in Tokyo by Hiromi Kawakami, trans. by Allison Markin Powell
The Mostly True Story of Tanner and Louise
$1.99 The Mostly True Story of Tanner and Louise by Colleen Oakley
Either/Or
$1.99 Either/Or by Elif Batuman
I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter
$1.99 I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter by Erika L. Sánchez
The Book Proposal
$1.99 The Book Proposal by KJ Micciche
Bluff
$1.99 Bluff by Michael Kardos
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

In Five Years
$1.99 In Five Years by Rebecca Serle
If You Leave Me
$1.99 If You Leave Me by Crystal Hana Kim
Razorblade Tears
$2.99 Razorblade Tears by S. A. Cosby
Dead End Girls
$1.99 Dead End Girls by Wendy Heard
Previous Daily Deals

The Seventh Bride
$0.99 The Seventh Bride by T. Kingfisher
Role Playing
$2.49 Role Playing by Cathy Yardley
Check, Please!
$2.99 Check, Please! by Ngozi Ukazu
Godkiller
$2.99 Godkiller by Hannah Kaner
