Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 8, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

Roommaid
$1.99 Roommaid by Sariah Wilson
Get This Deal
Norwegian Wood
$2.99 Norwegian Wood by Haruki Murakami
Get This Deal
Doing Time
$0.99 Doing Time by Jodi Taylor
Get This Deal
An Extraordinary Union
$1.99 An Extraordinary Union by Alyssa Cole
Get This Deal
The Darkest Star
$2.99 The Darkest Star by Jennifer L. Armentrout
Get This Deal
The Great Mrs. Elias
$2.99 The Great Mrs. Elias by Barbara Chase-Riboud
Get This Deal
The Five Wounds
$2.99 The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade
Get This Deal
A Brush with Love
$2.99 A Brush with Love by Mazey Eddings
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Awakening
$3.99 The Awakening by Nora Roberts
Get This Deal
Watching You
$1.99 Watching You by Lisa Jewell
Get This Deal
They Come at Knight
$1.99 They Come at Knight by Yasmin Angoe
Get This Deal
The Candid Life of Meena Dave
$1.99 The Candid Life of Meena Dave by Namrata Patel
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Anatomy: A Love Story
$2.99 Anatomy: A Love Story by Dana Schwartz
Get This Deal
Hex Appeal
$0.99 Hex Appeal by Kate Johnson
Get This Deal
Memory Wall
$1.99 Memory Wall by Anthony Doerr
Get This Deal
Black Leopard, Red Wolf
$1.99 Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James
Get This Deal