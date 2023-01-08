Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 8, 2023 Deals Jan 8, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $1.99 Roommaid by Sariah Wilson Get This Deal $2.99 Norwegian Wood by Haruki Murakami Get This Deal $0.99 Doing Time by Jodi Taylor Get This Deal $1.99 An Extraordinary Union by Alyssa Cole Get This Deal $2.99 The Darkest Star by Jennifer L. Armentrout Get This Deal $2.99 The Great Mrs. Elias by Barbara Chase-Riboud Get This Deal $2.99 The Five Wounds by Kirstin Valdez Quade Get This Deal $2.99 A Brush with Love by Mazey Eddings Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $3.99 The Awakening by Nora Roberts Get This Deal $1.99 Watching You by Lisa Jewell Get This Deal $1.99 They Come at Knight by Yasmin Angoe Get This Deal $1.99 The Candid Life of Meena Dave by Namrata Patel Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Anatomy: A Love Story by Dana Schwartz Get This Deal $0.99 Hex Appeal by Kate Johnson Get This Deal $1.99 Memory Wall by Anthony Doerr Get This Deal $1.99 Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James Get This Deal You Might Also Like 15 Of the Most Anticipated Cozy Mysteries Out in the First Half of 2023 Quiz: Are You a YA Cover Expert? A Perfectly Inoffensive School Library 21 Of The Best Travel Books New SFF Out in January to Cozy Up With The Best D&D Tables To Upgrade Your Home Game