Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 8, 2021
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
The Traitor Baru Cormorant by Seth Dickinson for $2.99
The Little Book of Hygge by Meik Wiking for $2.99
Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz for $3.99
Sabriel by Garth Nix for $1.99
The Star Touched Queen by Roshani Chokshi for $2.99
The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen for $1.99
Eight Hundred Grapes by Laura Dave for $1.99
Fate of the Fallen by Kel Kade for $2.99
Still Life by Louise Penny for $2.99
Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes for $2.99
The Book of Delights by Ross Gay for $1.99
The City of Brass by S.A Chakraborty for $2.99
Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari for $3.99
Priestdaddy by Patricia Lockwood for $1.99
All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr for $2.99
The Tattoist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris for $2.99
Intimations by Zadie Smith for $4.99
Know My Name by Chanell Miller for $4.99
Red at the Bone by Jacqueline Woodson for $4.99
The Eyre Affair: A Thursday Next Novel by Jasper Fforde for $1.99
And Sometimes I Wonder About You by Walter Mosley for $1.99
On a Red Station, Drifting by Aliette de Bodard for $2.99
The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald for $0.99
A Dead Djinn in Cairo by P. Djèlí Clark for $0.99
The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99