Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 8, 2021

St. Martin's Press.

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by St. Martin's Press.

Today's Featured Deals

The Immortalists
$1.99The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin
Get This Deal
The Bookshop of Yesterdays
$1.99The Bookshop of Yesterdays by Amy Meyerson
Get This Deal
The Black Tides of Heaven
$2.99The Black Tides of Heaven by Neon Yang
Get This Deal
Winter Counts
$3.99Winter Counts by David Heska Wanbli Weiden
Get This Deal

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

You're Not Listening
$2.99You're Not Listening by Kate Murphy
Get This Deal
Gods of Jade and Shadow
$4.99Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Traitor Baru Cormorant by Seth Dickinson for $2.99

The Little Book of Hygge by Meik Wiking for $2.99

Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz for $3.99

Sabriel by Garth Nix for $1.99

The Star Touched Queen by Roshani Chokshi for $2.99

The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen for $1.99

Eight Hundred Grapes by Laura Dave for $1.99

Fate of the Fallen by Kel Kade for $2.99

Still Life by Louise Penny for $2.99

Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes for $2.99

The Book of Delights by Ross Gay for $1.99

The City of Brass by S.A Chakraborty for $2.99

Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari for $3.99

Priestdaddy by Patricia Lockwood for $1.99

All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr for $2.99

The Tattoist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris for $2.99

Intimations by Zadie Smith for $4.99

Know My Name by Chanell Miller for $4.99

Red at the Bone by Jacqueline Woodson for $4.99

The Eyre Affair: A Thursday Next Novel by Jasper Fforde for $1.99

And Sometimes I Wonder About You by Walter Mosley for $1.99

On a Red Station, Drifting by Aliette de Bodard for $2.99

The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald for $0.99

A Dead Djinn in Cairo by P. Djèlí Clark for $0.99

The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99

Enter to win our favorite YA novels of 2020!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!