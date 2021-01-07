Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 7, 2021

Flatiron Books, publisher of The Flatshare by Beth O’Leary.

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Flatiron Books, publisher of The Flatshare by Beth O’Leary.

Today's Featured Deals

You're Not Listening
$2.99You're Not Listening by Kate Murphy
Get This Deal
The Traitor Baru Cormorant
$2.99The Traitor Baru Cormorant by Seth Dickinson
Get This Deal
Gods of Jade and Shadow
$4.99Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Get This Deal
The Little Book of Hygge
$2.99The Little Book of Hygge by Meik Wiking
Get This Deal

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Educated
$2.99Educated by Tara Westover
Get This Deal
Magpie Murders
$3.99Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Sabriel by Garth Nix for $1.99

The Star Touched Queen by Roshani Chokshi for $2.99

The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen for $1.99

Eight Hundred Grapes by Laura Dave for $1.99

Fate of the Fallen by Kel Kade for $2.99

Still Life by Louise Penny for $2.99

Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes for $2.99

The Book of Delights by Ross Gay for $1.99

The City of Brass by S.A Chakraborty for $2.99

Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari for $3.99

Priestdaddy by Patricia Lockwood for $1.99

All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr for $2.99

The Tattoist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris for $2.99

Inimations by Zadie Smith for $4.99

Know My Name by Chanell Miller for $4.99

Red at the Bone by Jacqueline Woodson for $4.99

The Eyre Affair: A Thursday Next Novel by Jasper Fforde for $1.99

And Sometimes I Wonder About You by Walter Mosley for $1.99

On a Red Station, Drifting by Aliette de Bodard for $2.99

The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald for $0.99

A Dead Djinn in Cairo by P. Djèlí Clark for $0.99

The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99

Enter to win our favorite YA novels of 2020!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!