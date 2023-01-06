Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 6, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

Zodiac
$2.99 Zodiac by Neal Stephenson
Kaikeyi
$4.99 Kaikeyi by Vaishnavi Patel
Arcadia
$3.99 Arcadia by Lauren Groff
The Binding
$1.99 The Binding by Bridget Collins
Invisible Man, Got the Whole World Watching
$1.99 Invisible Man, Got the Whole World Watching by Michael Denzel Smith
My Brilliant Friend
$1.99 My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante
The Eye of the World: (The Wheel of Time #1)
$1.99 The Eye of the World: (The Wheel of Time #1) by Robert Jordan
River Woman, River Demon
$1.99 River Woman, River Demon by Jennifer Givhan
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Detransition, Baby
$1.99 Detransition, Baby by Torrey Peters
This Must Be the Place
$1.99 This Must Be the Place by Maggie O'Farrell
The Unlikely Escape of Uriah Heep
$0.99 The Unlikely Escape of Uriah Heep by H. G. Parry
The Stranger
$2.99 The Stranger by Harlan Coben
Previous Daily Deals

Hex Appeal
$0.99 Hex Appeal by Kate Johnson
Memory Wall
$1.99 Memory Wall by Anthony Doerr
Clark and Division
$2.99 Clark and Division by Naomi Hirahara 
Black Leopard, Red Wolf
$1.99 Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James
