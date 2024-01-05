Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2024 Read Harder Challenge
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 5, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Freaks, Gleeks, and Dawson's Creek
$3.99 Freaks, Gleeks, and Dawson's Creek by Thea Glassman
The Keeper of Night
$2.99 The Keeper of Night by Kylie Lee Baker
Dear Medusa
$1.99 Dear Medusa by Olivia A. Cole
Fire & Blood
$1.99 Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin
A Caribbean Heiress in Paris
$2.99 A Caribbean Heiress in Paris by Adriana Herrera
Vera Kelly is Not a Mystery
$1.99 Vera Kelly is Not a Mystery by Rosalie Knecht
The Iron Raven
$2.99 The Iron Raven by Julie Kagawa
Down the River unto the Sea
$4.99 Down the River unto the Sea by Walter Mosley
The Gentleman's Guide to Vice and Virtue
$2.99 The Gentleman's Guide to Vice and Virtue by Mackenzi Lee
Edgewood
$2.99 Edgewood by Kristen Ciccarelli
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Godkiller
$2.99 Godkiller by Hannah Kaner
The Left-Handed Booksellers of London
$2.99 The Left-Handed Booksellers of London by Garth Nix
If Beale Street Could Talk
$1.99 If Beale Street Could Talk by James Baldwin
Curves for Days
$1.99 Curves for Days by Laura Moher
Previous Daily Deals

Rez Ball
$1.99 Rez Ball by Byron Graves
The Nightingale
$1.99 The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah
Serpent & Dove
$2.99 Serpent & Dove by Shelby Mahurin
Daughter of the Moon Goddess
$1.99 Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan
