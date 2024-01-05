Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 5, 2024 Deals Jan 5, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $3.99 Freaks, Gleeks, and Dawson's Creek by Thea Glassman Get This Deal $2.99 The Keeper of Night by Kylie Lee Baker Get This Deal $1.99 Dear Medusa by Olivia A. Cole Get This Deal $1.99 Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin Get This Deal $2.99 A Caribbean Heiress in Paris by Adriana Herrera Get This Deal $1.99 Vera Kelly is Not a Mystery by Rosalie Knecht Get This Deal $2.99 The Iron Raven by Julie Kagawa Get This Deal $4.99 Down the River unto the Sea by Walter Mosley Get This Deal $2.99 The Gentleman's Guide to Vice and Virtue by Mackenzi Lee Get This Deal $2.99 Edgewood by Kristen Ciccarelli Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99 Godkiller by Hannah Kaner Get This Deal $2.99 The Left-Handed Booksellers of London by Garth Nix Get This Deal $1.99 If Beale Street Could Talk by James Baldwin Get This Deal $1.99 Curves for Days by Laura Moher Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Rez Ball by Byron Graves Get This Deal $1.99 The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah Get This Deal $2.99 Serpent & Dove by Shelby Mahurin Get This Deal $1.99 Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan Get This Deal You Might Also Like 7 Cozy Fantasy Books to Start 2024 Off On a Gentle Note The Most Anticipated Books of 2024, According to Goodreads The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 9 New Nonfiction Releases to Read in January Happy New Fear: 8 Chilling New Horror Books for January 2024 The 10 Best New Young Adult Books of January 2024