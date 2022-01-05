Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 5, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

We Are The Baby-Sitters Club: Essays and Artwork from Grownup Readers
$2.99 We Are The Baby-Sitters Club: Essays and Artwork from Grownup Readers by Marissa Crawford and Megan Milks
The Secret Keeper of Jaipur
$2.99 The Secret Keeper of Jaipur by Alka Joshi 
Mostly Dead Things
$2.99 Mostly Dead Things by Kristen Arnett
Son Of The Storm
$2.99 Son Of The Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa
Blanca & Roja
$2.99 Blanca & Roja by Anna-Marie McLemore
(Don't) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health
$1.99 (Don't) Call Me Crazy: 33 Voices Start The Conversation About Mental Health by Kelly Jensen
Initiated: Memoir of a Witch
$2.99 Initiated: Memoir of a Witch by Amanda Yates Garcia
We Are Watching Eliza Bright
$3.99 We Are Watching Eliza Bright by A.E. Osworth
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Death by Dumpling

Here and Now and Then

Previous Daily Deals

How Much of These Hills Is Gold for $2.99 by C Pam Zhang

Stay Sexy & Don't Get Murdered for $2.99 by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark

The Forest of Stolen Girls for $2.99 by June Hur

City of Girls for 1.99 by Elizabeth Gilbert

The Sun Down Motel by Simone St. James for $1.99

A Torch Against the Night by Sabaa Tahir for $1.99

A Reaper at the Gates by Sabaa Tahir for $1.99

For The Wolf by Hannah Whitten for $4.99

Never Saw Me Coming by Vera Kurian for $2.99

Finna by Nino Cipri for $3.99

An Ember in the Ashes by Sabaa Tahir for $1.99

The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall for $0.99

The Poison Thread by Laura Purcell for $4.99

Bibliophile: An Illustrated Miscellany by Jane Mount for $1.99