Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 5, 2021

Outside, Inside by LeUyen Pham.

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Outside, Inside by LeUyen Pham.

Today's Featured Deals

The Night Tiger
$3.99The Night Tiger by Yangsze Choo
On Beauty
$1.99On Beauty by Zadie Smith
Fate of the Fallen
$2.99Fate of the Fallen by Kel Kade
Eight Hundred Grapes
$1.99Eight Hundred Grapes by Laura Dave
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

The Sympathizer
$1.99The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen
The Left-Handed Booksellers of London
$2.99The Left-Handed Booksellers of London by Garth Nice
Previous Daily Deals

Still Life by Louise Penny for $2.99

Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes for $2.99

The Book of Delights by Ross Gay for $1.99

The City of Brass by S.A Chakraborty for $2.99

Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow by Yuval Noah Harari for $3.99

Priestdaddy by Patricia Lockwood for $1.99

All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr for $2.99

The Tattoist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris for $2.99

Inimations by Zadie Smith for $4.99

Know My Name by Chanell Miller for $4.99

Red at the Bone by Jacqueline Woodson for $4.99

The Eyre Affair: A Thursday Next Novel by Jasper Fforde for $1.99

And Sometimes I Wonder About You by Walter Mosley for $1.99

On a Red Station, Drifting by Aliette de Bodard for $2.99

The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald for $0.99

A Dead Djinn in Cairo by P. Djèlí Clark for $0.99

Little Siberia by Antti Tuomainen for $1.99

The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99

