Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2024 Read Harder Challenge
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 4, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Rez Ball
$1.99 Rez Ball by Byron Graves
Curves for Days
$1.99 Curves for Days by Laura Moher
Happiness
$2.99 Happiness by Aminatta Forna
The Left-Handed Booksellers of London
$2.99 The Left-Handed Booksellers of London by Garth Nix
The Leftover Woman
$6.99 The Leftover Woman by Jean Kwok
Serpent & Dove
$2.99 Serpent & Dove by Shelby Mahurin
Godkiller
$2.99 Godkiller by Hannah Kaner
If Beale Street Could Talk
$1.99 If Beale Street Could Talk by James Baldwin
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Book of Goose
$1.99 The Book of Goose by Yiyun Li
Reputation
$2.99 Reputation by Lex Croucher
The Curator
$1.99 The Curator by Owen King
Bellweather Rhapsody
$1.99 Bellweather Rhapsody by Kate Racculia
Previous Daily Deals

Freaks, Gleeks, and Dawson's Creek
$3.99 Freaks, Gleeks, and Dawson's Creek by Thea Glassman
Daughter of the Moon Goddess
$1.99 Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan
The Nightingale
$1.99 The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah
Nightbloom
$3.99 Nightbloom by Peace Adzo Medie
