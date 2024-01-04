Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 4, 2024 Deals Jan 4, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Rez Ball by Byron Graves Get This Deal $1.99 Curves for Days by Laura Moher Get This Deal $2.99 Happiness by Aminatta Forna Get This Deal $2.99 The Left-Handed Booksellers of London by Garth Nix Get This Deal $6.99 The Leftover Woman by Jean Kwok Get This Deal $2.99 Serpent & Dove by Shelby Mahurin Get This Deal $2.99 Godkiller by Hannah Kaner Get This Deal $1.99 If Beale Street Could Talk by James Baldwin Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Book of Goose by Yiyun Li Get This Deal $2.99 Reputation by Lex Croucher Get This Deal $1.99 The Curator by Owen King Get This Deal $1.99 Bellweather Rhapsody by Kate Racculia Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $3.99 Freaks, Gleeks, and Dawson's Creek by Thea Glassman Get This Deal $1.99 Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan Get This Deal $1.99 The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah Get This Deal $3.99 Nightbloom by Peace Adzo Medie Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 7 Cozy Fantasy Books to Start 2024 Off On a Gentle Note 9 New Nonfiction Releases to Read in January January 2024 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations The Best New Book Releases Out January 2, 2024 Jump Into These 9 New Science Fiction and Fantasy Books in January 2024