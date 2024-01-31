Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 31, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deals

Heads of the Colored People
$1.99 Heads of the Colored People by Nafissa Thompson-Spires
Tell The Truth, Shame The Devil
$3.99 Tell The Truth, Shame The Devil by Melina Marchetta
Time's Mouth
$1.99 Time's Mouth by Edan Lepucki
Silver Under Nightfall
$1.99 Silver Under Nightfall by Rin Chupeco
How To Be Eaten
$2.99 How To Be Eaten by Maria Adelmann
Black Boy Smile
$5.99 Black Boy Smile by D. Watkins
The True Love Experiment
$2.99 The True Love Experiment by Christina Lauren
The Shambling Guide to New York City
$2.99 The Shambling Guide to New York City by Mur Lafferty
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore
$1.99 Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore by Matthew Sullivan
The Guest
$1.99 The Guest by Emma Cline
The Rogue Not Taken
$1.99 The Rogue Not Taken by Sarah MacLean
Every Body Yoga
$2.99 Every Body Yoga by Jessamyn Stanley
Previous Daily Deals

Kiss Her Once For Me
$1.99 Kiss Her Once For Me by Alison Cochrun
Set Boundaries, Find Peace
$2.99 Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab
Conversations with Friends
$4.99 Conversations with Friends by Sally Rooney
The Strange Case of the Alchemist's Daughter
$1.99 The Strange Case of the Alchemist's Daughter by Theodora Goss
