Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 30, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deals

Every Body Yoga
$2.99 Every Body Yoga by Jessamyn Stanley
The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie
$1.99 The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie by Alan Bradley
The Rogue Not Taken
$1.99 The Rogue Not Taken by Sarah MacLean
Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore
$1.99 Midnight at the Bright Ideas Bookstore by Matthew Sullivan
Accidentally Engaged
$2.99 Accidentally Engaged by Farah Heron
A Front Page Affair
$1.99 A Front Page Affair by Radha Vatsal
The Guest
$1.99 The Guest by Emma Cline
Midnight in the Darkest Hour
$1.99 Midnight in the Darkest Hour by Ashley Winstead
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Mister Magic
$2.99 Mister Magic by Kiersten White
Kiss Her Once For Me
$1.99 Kiss Her Once For Me by Alison Cochrun
Set Boundaries, Find Peace
$2.99 Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab
Conversations with Friends
$4.99 Conversations with Friends by Sally Rooney
Previous Daily Deals

Seven Exes
$1.99 Seven Exes by Lucy Vine
The Strange Case of the Alchemist's Daughter
$1.99 The Strange Case of the Alchemist's Daughter by Theodora Goss
The Red Palace
$2.99 The Red Palace by June Hur
Murder in Plain Sight
$1.99 Murder in Plain Sight by Marta Perry
