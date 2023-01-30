Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 30, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deal

Empire of Wild
$2.99 Empire of Wild by Cherie Dimaline
Get This Deal
The Obsidian Tower
$2.99 The Obsidian Tower by Melissa Caruso
Get This Deal
No Filter and Other Lies
$1.99 No Filter and Other Lies by Crystal Maldonado 
Get This Deal
Confessions
$2.99 Confessions by Kanae Minato 
Get This Deal
Jesus Land
$1.99 Jesus Land by Julia Scheeres 
Get This Deal
Exit West
$4.99 Exit West by Mohsin Hamid 
Get This Deal
The Living Dead
$2.99 The Living Dead by George A. Romero and Daniel Kraus
Get This Deal
The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy
$2.99 The Undertaking of Hart and Mercy by Megan Bannen 
Get This Deal
Written in the Stars
$1.99 Written in the Stars by Alexandria Bellefleur 
Get This Deal
Silver Sparrow
$4.99 Silver Sparrow by Tayari Jones
Get This Deal
Come Closer
$2.99 Come Closer by Sara Gran
Get This Deal
How We Show Up
$3.99 How We Show Up by Mia Birdsong
Get This Deal
A Bend in the Stars
$2.99 A Bend in the Stars by Rachel Barenbaum
Get This Deal
The Escape Artists: A Band of Daredevil Pilots and the Greatest Prison Break of the Great War
$2.99 The Escape Artists: A Band of Daredevil Pilots and the Greatest Prison Break of the Great War by Neal Bascomb
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

American Spy
$4.99 American Spy by Lauren Wilkinson 
Get This Deal
Black Cake
$1.99 Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson
Get This Deal
Hex Appeal
$.99 Hex Appeal by Kate Johnson
Get This Deal
Within These Wicked Walls
$2.99 Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Book of Gothel
$2.99 The Book of Gothel by Mary McMyne 
Get This Deal
Tell Me An Ending
$1.99 Tell Me An Ending by Jo Harkin 
Get This Deal
Anatomy: A Love Story
$2.99 Anatomy: A Love Story by Dana Schwartz
Get This Deal
Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver
$1.99 Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver by Mary Oliver
Get This Deal