Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 3, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deals

Intimacies
$1.99 Intimacies by Katie Kitamura
Bellweather Rhapsody
$1.99 Bellweather Rhapsody by Kate Racculia
The Red Palace
$2.99 The Red Palace by June Hur
The Curator
$1.99 The Curator by Owen King
The Strange Case of the Alchemist's Daughter
$1.99 The Strange Case of the Alchemist's Daughter by Theodora Goss
The Book of Goose
$1.99 The Book of Goose by Yiyun Li
Reputation
$2.99 Reputation by Lex Croucher
The Other Me
$1.99 The Other Me by Sarah Zachrich Jeng
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

An Immense World
$1.99 An Immense World by Ed Yong
Daughter of the Moon Goddess
$1.99 Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan
The Nightingale
$1.99 The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah
The Innocents
$1.99 The Innocents by Michael Crummey
Previous Daily Deals

Freaks, Gleeks, and Dawson's Creek
$3.99 Freaks, Gleeks, and Dawson's Creek by Thea Glassman
The Perfumist of Paris
$2.99 The Perfumist of Paris by Alka Joshi
Polaris Rising
$1.99 Polaris Rising by Jessie Mihalik
That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon
$3.99 That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon by Kimberly Lemming
