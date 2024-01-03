Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 3, 2024 Deals Jan 3, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Intimacies by Katie Kitamura Get This Deal $1.99 Bellweather Rhapsody by Kate Racculia Get This Deal $2.99 The Red Palace by June Hur Get This Deal $1.99 The Curator by Owen King Get This Deal $1.99 The Strange Case of the Alchemist's Daughter by Theodora Goss Get This Deal $1.99 The Book of Goose by Yiyun Li Get This Deal $2.99 Reputation by Lex Croucher Get This Deal $1.99 The Other Me by Sarah Zachrich Jeng Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 An Immense World by Ed Yong Get This Deal $1.99 Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan Get This Deal $1.99 The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah Get This Deal $1.99 The Innocents by Michael Crummey Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $3.99 Freaks, Gleeks, and Dawson's Creek by Thea Glassman Get This Deal $2.99 The Perfumist of Paris by Alka Joshi Get This Deal $1.99 Polaris Rising by Jessie Mihalik Get This Deal $3.99 That Time I Got Drunk and Saved a Demon by Kimberly Lemming Get This Deal You Might Also Like Jump Into These 9 New Science Fiction and Fantasy Books in January 2024 The Best New Book Releases Out January 2, 2024 8 Fantasy Graphic Novels For Adults To Lose Themselves In The Most Anticipated SFF of 2024, According to Goodreads The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Book Riot's 2024 Read Harder Challenge