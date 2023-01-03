Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 3, 2023

Today's Featured Deals

Death at the Manor
$2.99 Death at the Manor by Katharine Schellman
Hollow Kingdom
$2.99 Hollow Kingdom by Kira Jane Buxton
The Book of Form and Emptiness
$1.99 The Book of Form and Emptiness by Ruth Ozeki
The Bangalore Detectives Club
$1.99 The Bangalore Detectives Club by Harini Nagednra
Migrations
$2.99 Migrations by Charlotte McConaghy
Memory Wall
$1.99 Memory Wall by Anthony Doerr
Black Leopard, Red Wolf
$1.99 Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James
Over the Top
$2.99 Over the Top by Jonathan Van Ness
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Anatomy: A Love Story
$2.99 Anatomy: A Love Story by Dana Schwartz
Hex Appeal
$0.99 Hex Appeal by Kate Johnson
The Death of Vivek Oji
$1.99 The Death of Vivek Oji by Akwaeke Emezi
The Push
$1.99 The Push by Ashley Audrain
Previous Daily Deals

Within These Wicked Walls
$2.99 Within These Wicked Walls by Lauren Blackwood
You're Not Listening
$2.99 You're Not Listening by Kate Murphy
Infomocracy
$2.99 Infomocracy by Malka Older
Bright Burning Stars
$1.99 Bright Burning Stars by A.K. Small
