Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 29, 2024 Deals Jan 29, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deal $2.99 Mister Magic by Kiersten White Get This Deal $1.99 Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa, trans. Eric Ozawa Get This Deal $2.99 Shards of Earth by Adrian Tchaikovsky Get This Deal $2.99 Set Boundaries, Find Peace by Nedra Glover Tawwab Get This Deal $4.99 Conversations with Friends by Sally Rooney Get This Deal $1.99 Murder in Plain Sight by Marta Perry Get This Deal $2.99 Sea of Poppies by Amitav Ghosh Get This Deal $1.99 Kiss Her Once For Me by Alison Cochrun Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $4.99 A Prayer for Travelers by Ruchika Tomar Get This Deal $1.99 Seven Exes by Lucy Vine Get This Deal $1.99 Norco '80 by Peter Houlahan Get This Deal $2.99 Come Closer by Sara Gran Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 The Red Palace by June Hur Get This Deal $1.99 The Strange Case of the Alchemist's Daughter by Theodora Goss Get This Deal $1.99 Even When Your Voice Shakes by Ruby Yayra Goka Get This Deal $2.99 Night Wherever We Go by Tracey Rose Peyton Get This Deal You Might Also Like 9 of the Best Books That Won Awards In 2023 25 Books to Read in 2024 8 Gothic Science Fiction Novels That Will Chill and Thrill You The Worst Dead-End Questions to Ask in Book Club New Blood: 10 Modern Horror Classics Keeping the Genre Alive I'm Glad They Changed The Art In SCARY STORIES TO TELL IN THE DARK