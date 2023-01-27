Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 27, 2023

Today's Featured Deal

Black Cake
$1.99 Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson
The Secret Chord
$1.99 The Secret Chord by Geraldine Brooks
Enola Holmes and the Boy in Buttons
$0.99 Enola Holmes and the Boy in Buttons by Nancy Springer
Twist of the Knife
$4.99 Twist of the Knife by Anthony Horowitz
Kaikeyi
$4.99 Kaikeyi by Vaishnavi Patel
Lord of the Rings: One Volume
$4.99 Lord of the Rings: One Volume by J.R.R. Tolkien
Twice a Quinceañera
$4.99 Twice a Quinceañera by Yamile Saied Méndez
Stranger Diaries
$4.99 Stranger Diaries by Elly Griffiths
Magic, Lies, and Deadly Pies
$1.99 Magic, Lies, and Deadly Pies by Misha Popp
Found by the Lake Monster
$1.50 Found by the Lake Monster by Lillian Clark
Troy: The Greek Myths Reimagined
$1.99 Troy: The Greek Myths Reimagined by Stephen Fry
Sex, Murder, and a Double Latte
$1.99 Sex, Murder, and a Double Latte by Kyra Davis
What's Mine and Yours
$2.99 What's Mine and Yours by Naima Coster
All the Lonely People
$2.99 All the Lonely People by Mike Gayle
The Downstairs Girl
$2.99 The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee
Dead Astronauts
$3.99 Dead Astronauts by Jeff VanderMeer
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Shutter
$6.99 Shutter by Ramona Emerson
If I Had Your Face
$1.99 If I Had Your Face by Frances Cha
The Bird King
$1.99 The Bird King by G. Willow Wilson
Now Is Not The Time to Panic
$4.99 Now Is Not The Time to Panic by Kevin Wilson
Previous Daily Deals

Don't Cry for Me
$2.99 Don't Cry for Me by Daniel Black
Written in Bone
$1.99 Written in Bone by Sue Black
Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows
$1.99 Erotic Stories for Punjabi Widows by Balli Kaur Jaswal 
Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver
$1.99 Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver by Mary Oliver
