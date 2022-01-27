Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations
Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for January 27, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

Jade City
$2.99 Jade City by Fonda Lee
Cinderella is Dead
$1.99 Cinderella is Dead by Kalynn Bayron
Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses
$2.99 Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses by Kristen O'Neal
How We Fall Apart
$1.99 How We Fall Apart by Katie Zhao
The Nine Lives of Rose Napolitano
$1.99 The Nine Lives of Rose Napolitano by Donna Freitas
The Neapolitan Novels Boxed Set
$4.99 The Neapolitan Novels Boxed Set by Elena Ferrante
A Visit from the Goon Squad
$2.99 A Visit from the Goon Squad by Jennifer Egan
The Witching Hour
$2.99 The Witching Hour by Anne Rice
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea
$0.99 The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall
Migrations
$2.99 Migrations by Charlotte McConaghy
Previous Daily Deals

Master of Poisons by Andrea Hairston for $2.99

First Love, Take Two by Sajni Patel for $2.99

Claire Dewitt And The City Of The Dead by Sara Gran for $2.99

Black Sunday by Tola Rotimi Abraham for $1.99

Death by Dumpling by Vivien Chien for $2.99

How to Marry Keanu Reeves in 90 Days by K.M. Jackson for $2.99

Here Comes the Sun by Nicole Dennis-Benn for $2.99

Emergency Skin by N. K. Jemisin for $1.99

L.A. Weather by María Amparo Escandón for $2.99

Feral Creatures by Kira Jane Buxton for $2.99

My Life as an Ice Cream Sandwich by Ibi Zoboi for $2.99

Tell the Machine Goodnight by Katie Williams for $4.99

Kitchen by Banana Yoshimoto for $1.99

Binti by Nnedi Okorafor for $1.99

Human Acts by Han Kang for $4.99

The Book of Essie by Meghan Maclean Weir for $4.99

A Rogue by Any Other Name by Sarah MacLean for $1.99

Dead Until Dark by Charlaine Harris for $1.99

Sistersong by Lucy Holland for $4.99

The Final Revival of Opal & Nev by Dawnie Walton for $6.99

The Affair of the Mysterious Letter by Alexis Hall for $4.99

All That Remains by Sue Black for $2.99

Mirage by Somaiya Daud for $2.99

Miss Benson's Beetle by Rachel Joyce for $4.99

Sophia Khan Is Not Obliged by Ayisha Malik for $0.99

Three Perfect Liars by Heidi Perks for $1.99